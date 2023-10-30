Christmas comes early in Southie… really early

The Christmas tree for Medal Of Honor Park from the City of Boston arrived on Sunday to many residents shock and dismay. With Christmas roughly two months away, we wonder, "Why on earth was the tree delivered so early?" Halloween is Tuesday, and Thanksgiving is several weeks away. Talk about rushing the season. Maybe we can decorate it with pumpkins and turkeys in the meantime?

It wasn’t only Southie that got an early tree. According to 311, one North End resident was less than pleased with the arrival of their Christmas tree.

"Are you kidding me?! There is no reason to have a Christmas tree up before Halloween. Great way to perpetuate the monopolization and commercialization of a holiday that is not celebrated by everyone," the resident said. "You could have at least waited for daylight savings time to end."

