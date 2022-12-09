Christmas Controversy Over Tree in Dedham Library

Controversy is brewing over the omission of a Christmas tree at the local library in Dedham, Massachusetts this year.

The controversy first started when a library branch supervisor posted about the lack of a tree this holiday season. She said she was told that "people" were made uncomfortable last year looking at it.

The post brought on a wave of comments of both support and derision from commenters.

The town of Dedham released a statement supporting that staff member.

"We continue to encourage constructive conversations and healthy debates, but because of social media and outside sources, what could have been something of legitimate discourse turned neighbor against neighbor," the town said.

The town did not say if they will make changes, or bring the tree back because of the controversy.

"We look forward to continued public engagement and for the opportunities to work together toward shared goals. We strive to make Dedham a welcoming community for all, where differences can be celebrated, not attacked." the town added.