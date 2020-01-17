Christopher Tolkien, Son of ‘Lord of the Rings’ Author, Dies at 95

Christopher Tolkien, son of legendary "The Lord of the Rings" author J.R.R. Tolkien, has died, the Tolkien Society reports. He was 95.

"Christopher Tolkien has died at the age of 95," the organization tweeted. "The Tolkien Society sends its deepest condolences to Baillie, Simon, Adam, Rachel and the whole Tolkien family."

Christopher was Middle-earth's first scholar. Namárië.

Christopher was Tolkien's third son and was well known among his father's fans. As he grew up, Christopher showed a great interest in his father's work, eventually going on to edit and publish his unpublished material, including "The Silmarillion" in 1977 and "The Fall of Gondolin" in 2018. He was best known for publishing his father's historical record of Middle-earth after his death in 1973.

