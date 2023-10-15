Israel-Hamas War

Chuck Schumer says the delegation he's leading was rushed to a shelter amid rocket fire in Israel

Schumer arrived to Tel Aviv, Israel, this weekend leading a bipartisan coalition of senators to meet with Israeli officials.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Sunday that the congressional delegation he’s leading in a trip to Israel was rushed to a shelter in Tel Aviv amid rocket fire.

Schumer posted a photo to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, of what appears to be him and several others, including Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, sheltering in a tight bunker.

"As Senate Majority Leader, as I mentioned, the highest-ranking Jewish leader in American history, I’m doing everything in my power to ensure the Senate delivers the support Israel needs to accomplish these military, intelligence and humanitarian goals," Schumer said. "We will not just talk, we will act."

“We must provide Israel with the support required to defend itself,” Schumer added.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A Schumer spokesperson later said that a press conference was also delayed by a few minutes to wait out air-raid sirens.

Read the full story from NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us