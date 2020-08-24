CIAC Says Reconditioning for Fall Sports Can Resume

As of today, student-athletes in Connecticut will be able to restart conditioning that was underway as of July 6.

This comes after the state Department of Health gave new guidance Sunday on school sports following a meeting with the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference to discuss a return to school sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CIAC says that as of Aug. 29, schools could begin non-contact sport-specific skill work and that conditioning and skill work must be non-contact and in small cohorts.

Health officials are calling for the athlete cohort size to be reduced from 15 to 10, for practice to be outside when possible and to have enough staff to supervise the practice.

Any fall sport that is cancelled will not be played at a later time during the 2020-2021 school year, according to CIAC.

The Department of Health is recommending holding conditioning and practices outdoors if possible and to use face coverings and social distancing.

“We agree with the perspective of your medical advisors that pre-season conditioning is a critical safety component for high school athletes prior to the start of any practice activities, to both reduce the prevalence of sports-related injuries throughout the season and to offer an important period of acclimatization to prevent heat-related illnesses,” the Department of Health wrote to Glenn Lungarini, the executive director of the CIAC.

“As such, we would support conditioning activities, limited to those directed at improving athletes’ aerobic conditioning, as well as sport-specific non-contact drills for high school athletes to continue at this time for the fall sports with which CIAC chooses to go forward, the letter goes on to say.

The letter addressed guidance for football and for girls’ volleyball and does not recommend full-contact for either sport for the fall season. It also called for making modifications to lower the risk and to consult the sports medicine committee to study and vet changes.

Other than football and girls’ volleyball, the department of health agreed with CIAC’s proposal for the start of full team practices and competitions.

The CIAC this week will work to finalize the timeline for full-team activities and games and it will present a revised plan to the Department of Public Health.