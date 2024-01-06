Mass. cities stocking up on salt before winter storm

Preparations are underway for the first major snowfall Boston has seen in almost two years.

While crews are filling up their trucks with salt at Eastern Minerals to treat the roads, people are filling up on gas, ice melt and groceries -- getting ready to hunker down.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid driving if possible, but we have some safety tips for those of you who do have to hit the roads.

Be sure to clear all the snow and ice from your windows, lights, hoods and roof.

Make sure to leave extra room between you and the car in front of you for breaking and stopping.

Don’t crowd the plow. Give crews the space they need to do their work. And finally, plan ahead. Expect travel to be slow-going.

Today: Cloudy with a few PM coastal flurries. Highs in the 30s. Overnight Tonight: Snow develops, mix and rain immediate coast, breezy. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s. Sunday: Snow inland, mix coast, changes to PM snow, flash freeze coast. Highs 30s early, dropping into 20s PM. Sunday night: Snow showers early, breezy, cold. Lows around 20.

“That first storm of the year – all the equipment comes out of moth balls, whether it’s city equipment or contract equipment, it gets moved up, gets maintenance then we roll it out. Some of those pieces of equipment get out there and in an hour we break down. That’s sort of expected. The good news is because it’s only a medium sized storm, if we have a few break-downs it’s not going to be crippling to the operation.” said Worcester DPW Commissioner Jay Fink.

“We’re anxious but we’re ready. You know, we do this every year.” said Luke Beaulac of the Leominster DPW.