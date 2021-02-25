City Holding St. Patrick's Day Hearing for South Boston Restaurants, Bars

With St. Patrick’s Day on the horizon, the City of Boston will hold an informational hearing on Friday with South Boston bars and restaurants.

According to the Boston Herald, any and all establishments with a liquor license in South Boston must virtually attend the 1 p.m. hearing with the city’s licensing board.

It is a mandatory meeting and all licensees who don’t attend “will be subject to disciplinary action" and even a "suspension" of their license, according to the city. This is the annual meeting the City organizes normally due to the parade.

Even though the St. Patrick’s Day parade has been officially canceled for a second year in a row to to COVID-19 – the city is being proactive due to large crowds expected the weekend before (and on) March 17, which falls on a Wednesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

COVID-19 restrictions had included prohibition of live entertainment plus a 40% capacity limit and the 90-minute maximum stay. Though the capacity limits are being lifted by the state on Monday, tables must be limited to six people and the 90-minute time limit remains in place.

Right now, bars and clubs are still in Phase 4 of the reopening, which is slated for March 22.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Southie was crowded despite the pandemic last year, with most restaurants shutting down on Sunday, March 15 due to the large crowds and lines the day before.

The post Virtual St. Patrick’s Day Hearing with Southie bars/restaurants appeared first on Caught In Southie.