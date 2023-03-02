Massachusetts

City to Honor Boston Massacre Victim Crispus Attucks on March 5

Mayor Michelle Wu will be signing a proclamation announcing Crispus Attucks Commemoration Day at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

By Irvin Rodriguez

The City of Boston will be commemorating Crispus Attucks on March 5, the mayor's office said.

Attucks was the first person killed in the Boston Massacre which sparked the American Revolution.

"He is remembered today as a hero of the American Revolution and a symbol of the struggle for civil rights." wrote the City of Boston on their website.

