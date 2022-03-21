University of Connecticut

Power Outage at University of Connecticut Storrs Campus Cancels Classes Until Noon Monday

All Storrs-based in-person classes and all online classes are cancelled until noon on Monday.

UConn sign at night

Classes at the University of Connecticut Storrs campus are canceled this morning because of a power outage. All Storrs-based in-person classes and all online classes are canceled until noon, according to UConn.

UConn said the cause of the power outage isn’t yet known, but the university decided to cancel Storrs-based classes before noon because many of its academic and residential buildings are affected.

The Student Union and Recreation Center also currently do not have power.

Classes and operations at the regional campuses (Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, Avery Point, UConn Health, School of Law) are not affected.

UConn said Gampel Pavilion does have power, and tonight’s basketball game is not expected to be affected.

UConn said students will be provided further information about dining and residential life facilities.

Essential employees should report to work as usual and other employees should refrain from reporting to work until further notice, according to UConn.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol; Russian Strike Levels Kyiv Mall

Supreme Court 9 hours ago

Supreme Court Pick Ketanji Brown Jackson's Confirmation Hearings Begin

The school said employees who were already en route to or already on the Storrs campus who would not need to report to work should consult with their manager.

This article tagged under:

University of ConnecticutUConnStorrs
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us