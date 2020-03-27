nba

Classic Celtics: Pierce, Scal Re-live 2008 NBA Finals Game 6 on NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston's "Classic Celtics" series continues Friday night with a special treat

By Darren Hartwell

Want a pick-me-up heading into the weekend?

How about watching the Boston Celtics' 2008 NBA Finals-clinching win over the Los Angeles Lakers -- with Paul Pierce and Brian Scalabrine providing commentary?

NBC Sports Boston's "Classic Celtics" series continues Friday night with a special treat: a re-broadcast of Game 6 of the 2008 Finals at TD Garden, where the Celtics walloped the Lakers 131-92 on June 17, 2008, to earn their 17th NBA championship.

The game airs at 7 p.m. ET and will feature Pierce and Scalabrine providing occasional commentary as they watch along with you.

That should make for a quality entertainment, considering Pierce dropped 17 points and a team-high 10 assists in this game to capture his first and only NBA title -- and considering Scalabrine gave an absolutely legendary press conference afterward.

A few other reasons to watch (not that you need them):

- Ray Allen hitting seven 3-pointers to tie an NBA Finals record.

- The Big Three combining to score 69 points (Allen and Kevin Garnett both had 26) in one of their best combined games of the 2008 playoffs.

- The Celtics defeating their bitter rivals to celebrate their first NBA title in 22 years in front of a raucous home crowd.

The action all starts at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston. You can also watch the game in the MyTeams app and online at NBCSportsBoston.com.

