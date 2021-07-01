Cleanup Underway After Severe Thunderstorms Knock Out Power, Down Trees

Crews across parts of Massachusetts are working to restore power and clean debris left behind by severe thunderstorms that swept through the region on Wednesday.

Last night's burst of rain, wind and lightening brought down trees and knocked out power in some spots.

In Dracut, several trees feel nearly missing nearby homes. The Merrimac Fire Department warned residents in the area to stay off the roads due to the large number of downed trees.

"These are tall trees, where they snapped off, they left a lot of tree still there," said Merrimac resident Corey Pierro. "If you look at how long they are, when they hit the ground it was like, 'Oh my God.'"

Wednesday night: Storms dwindle to showers. Lows around 70. Thursday: Morning shower, afternoon downpours. Highs in the 80s.

More than 2,000 customers in Massachusetts remained without power Thursday morning due to the storm.

By mid-afternoon Wednesday, a thunderstorm came in and knocked the temperature down to the 70s in Burlington, Vermont, marking the end to a three-day heat wave from Sunday through Tuesday.

In Boston, the temperature reached at least 97 degrees, breaking the old record of 95 from June 30, 1945.