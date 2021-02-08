Cleanup Underway After Sunday Storm Blankets New England With Snow

Scores of schools were closed Monday and roads were slick for many commuters as the region dug out after a snowstorm the previous day.

Nearly 9,000 customers in Massachusetts were without power Sunday as the storm lashed the region, but that number had fallen under 1,000 by Monday, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said.

A winter storm warning expired for parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Maine through early Monday morning.

Sunday morning was quiet but snow quickly picked up in intensity around brunch time and continued through the afternoon, eventually tapering off between dinner and bedtime.

An intense band of of the storm dropped 8 to 12 inches from northeast Connecticut into parts of Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts.

In Norwood, students were learning remotely Monday after the storm delivered nearly a foot of snow.

Ashley Hill of Norwood said the storm made for slick driving.

“Earlier, there weren’t a lot of plows, so the roads were pretty bad,” she said.

Winter weather was in effect in southern New England Sunday, with nearly a foot of snow falling in many areas.

Spinouts were reported due to the conditions, including one caught on video on Interstate 95 in Attleboro.

Marc Orso of Reheboth said he saw a bad accident on that highway.

“I actually came on 95, and there was a really bad accident right before I got to the Norwood area,” he said.

Those planning to shovel their driveways or clean off their cars will have a chance to do so Monday before the expected arrival of more snow Tuesday.