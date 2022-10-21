Clear Skies for Orionid Meteor Shower tonight

Hey stargazers, there’s an Orionid meteor shower tonight and our skies are welcoming a clear view! Legend has it that wishing upon a shooting star, aka a meteor, makes the wish come true! Ten to 20 meteors per hour may fly by at its peak hour. So get your list going and choose wisely, remember, wishing for more wishes would be cheating!

Getting technical, meteors are practically dust and sand-sized rocks that burn up fast as they hit the earth’s upper atmosphere (the mesosphere) at incredible speeds. The fastest meteors will travel is up to tens of kilometers per second.

All you will need tonight is patience, mother nature is doing its part by bringing clear skies. Now, step out with a jacket because temperatures will drop to the low 40s and 30s north. In the Canadian border, we’ll see lows near the upper 20s. Otherwise, the wind will remain calm, fortunately. It’s said that the ideal way to look is about 45 degrees away from the radiant, there is where meteors will appear to last a bit longer. Also, aim to look at the darkest patch of the sky that you see. Good luck and best wishes!