Clerk Shoots, Kills Suspect During Attempted Armed Robbery in Connecticut

One suspect in an attempted armed robbery in East Hartford is dead after a store owner who was shot during the ordeal shot back, according to police.

Police said two people wearing black ski masks went into Humble & Paid Co. at 1285 Main St. just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, intending to rob the business.

The store owner struggled with one of the suspects, who pulled out a firearm and the suspect shot the owner in the back, police said.

The owner returned fire with two of his legally registered firearms, striking one of the suspects several times, according to police.

Officers who responded treated the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jashar Haslam of Hartford, until the East Hartford Fire Department arrived and the suspect was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The owner was also treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to the lower back and was transported to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The other suspect remains at large and ran out of the building during the initial struggle, police said.