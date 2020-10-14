lawrence

Clerk Shot During Armed Robbery at Lawrence Store: Police

He is conscious and alert and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening, police said

By John Moroney and Marc Fortier

Police are investigating after a clerk was shot during an armed robbery at a store in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Lawrence police said the armed robbery took place at a multi-service store on Lawrence Street.

A male clerk suffered a single gunshot wound. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital.

He is conscious and alert and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening, according to police.

The owner of the store told NBC10 Boston that the clerk was working alone when two masked men came in. One of them had a gun and shot the clerk in the abdomen. They then ran outside, jumped in a car and drove off.

Police have not said if the robbery suspects have been apprehended.

No further information was immediately available.

