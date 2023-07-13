climate change

Climate 2023 special: Watch at 7:30 p.m.

Our latest special takes a look at electrification: what it is, how it works and how it can ease reliance on fossil fuels

By Staff Reports

We have the power to cut down on global warming. In the latest installment of Climate 2023, we take a look at electrification: what it is, how it works and how it can ease reliance on fossil fuels.

From electric cars to electrified homes, we explore the changes that must happen to meet decarbonization goals and how they’ll affect the average consumer.

Watch the special on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on NBC10 Boston.

