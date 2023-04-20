Climate 2023 Special: WATCH LIVE AT 7:30 P.M.

Massachusetts is on the fast track to combat climate change, but did you know what you do in your home every day plays a big role?

In 2019 alone, Massachusetts residences were responsible for nearly 14 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

In Climate 2023, a special half-hour presentation, our team of meteorologists digs deep on how you can decrease your carbon footprint in surprising ways, from increasing efficiency in your appliances, to retrofitting your home for energy efficiency with help from the state, to overhauling your grocery list.

We’ll even show you the "home of the future," designed to save up to 90% on energy costs.

The best part is, the future is now!

Climate 2023 is proudly brought to you by National Grid.