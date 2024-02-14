protests

Climate activists target Botticelli's ‘Birth of Venus' in Florence's Uffizi Gallery

Under a new law, the protesters risk up to six months of jail time

By The Associated Press

Protesters from the action group Ultima Generazione stick a sign and photographs of floods on the glass covering Sandro Botticelli's La nascita di Venere (Birth of Venus)
Laura Lezza/Getty Images

Two climate activists on Tuesday targeted Botticelli’s masterpiece “The Birth of Venus” hanging at Florence’s Uffizi Gallery, attaching images of recent flood damage in the Tuscany region on the protective glass.

Authorities immediately cleared the room and the two protesters were brought by carabinieri for questioning. Under a new law, the protesters risk up to six months of jail time.

The protest materials were easily removed from the glass without leaving a trace, and the room where the painting hangs was reopened within 15 minutes.

France Jan 28

Climate activists throw soup at glass protecting Mona Lisa in Paris as farmers' protests continue

news Feb 12

Angry farmer protests are spreading across Europe — and getting results

The activists from the Last Generation climate movement said they were protesting the Italian government’s failure to address climate issues that result in more frequent floods and landslides, including severe flooding in Tuscany last year that left at least six people dead and caused widespread damage.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

