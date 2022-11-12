Dump Truck Crashes on Route 1 in Revere, Closing Lanes

A dump truck carrying trash crashed through a guardrail on Route 1 in Revere Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said, closing traffic on the highway for cars traveling north.
Officers were diverting traffic from Route 1 onto Route 60 as the entire northbound side was closed, police said. The left lane of Route 1 southbound was also closed.
It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was hurt. Police have not yet indicated a time when the lanes will reopen.
