Dump Truck Crashes on Route 1 in Revere, Closing Lanes

A dump truck carrying trash crashed through a guardrail on Route 1 in Revere Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said, closing traffic on the highway for cars traveling north.

Officers were diverting traffic from Route 1 onto Route 60 as the entire northbound side was closed, police said. The left lane of Route 1 southbound was also closed.

At 7:43AM we responded to a crash of a trash truck through the guardrail on Rt 1 north in Revere. Traffic being diverted off of Rt 1 onto Rt 60 as the entire NB side is shut down. Left lane southbound closed. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/tz73IY802n — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 12, 2022

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was hurt. Police have not yet indicated a time when the lanes will reopen.