revere

Dump Truck Crashes on Route 1 in Revere, Closing Lanes

By Irvin Rodriguez

A dump truck carrying trash crashed through a guardrail on Route 1 in Revere Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said, closing traffic on the highway for cars traveling north.

Officers were diverting traffic from Route 1 onto Route 60 as the entire northbound side was closed, police said. The left lane of Route 1 southbound was also closed.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was hurt. Police have not yet indicated a time when the lanes will reopen.

This article tagged under:

revereMassachusettstruck crash
