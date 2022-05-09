Conn. Jury Begins Deliberating in Richard Dabate Murder Trial

After five weeks of testimony, the jury began deliberating the fate of Richard Dabate Monday.

Deliberations began after the prosecution and defense each gave closing arguments.

Richard has pleaded not guilty to killing his wife, Connie, in their Ellington home in 2015.

Connie Dabate's Fitbit showed her moving around an hour after Richard said she was killed and the jury heard from a wearable device expert last week who testified that those devices automatically sync and it was highly unlikely it would be off by an hour.

Richard Dabate took the stand during the trial and told jurors that he and Connie started talking about divorce in 2014 and that she knew he got his girlfriend pregnant.

Richard said his relationship with his wife started to improve and they took a romantic trip just days ahead of her murder.

Richard has maintained his innocence and said it was a masked intruder who killed Connie.

The state presented evidence trying to prove that Richard shot and killed his wife and staged the crime scene by planting blood evidence throughout the house, harming himself and placing his wallet, which he said the intruder was after, in the couple's backyard.

They also argued that Connie was unaware Richard got the other woman pregnant.

Connie Dabate's sister said Richard Dabate was shaken up when telling the family that she had died after a home invasion.

Both the state and the defense presented their hour-long closing arguments on Monday.

The state's opening summary asked the jury to consider why there were no signs of forced entry at the residence, why nothing was stolen and other questions.

The defense said the burden of proof is on the state and questioned the electronic evidence reliability.

“There’s been a lot over the last five weeks. I’m not gonna comment on the ups and downs and all the other stuff, but there’s been a lot of evidence We have a lot of work to do, but like I said, I look forward to arguing on Monday,” said Richard Dabate's attorney Trent LaLima.