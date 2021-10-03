Clouds and Rain Welcome Brady at Gillette Stadium

A cloudy end to this weekend ahead of heavy rain and a nail-biting football game tonight, in case you haven’t heard.

All eyes on the game tonight as well as the forecast. The day comes to an end with mostly cloudy skies as heavy rain moves into western Mass. and Conn. tonight before overspreading the rest of southern New England. This is due to a cold front moving south and offshore overnight.

We’re expecting light rain to start around 9ish and continue to intensify overnight.

By the end of the game rain will be moderate. Make sure to include a poncho to your Pat’s gear tonight. On your way back home tonight after the game, watch out for ponding on the roads, hydroplaning and patchy fog. Please slow down and take it easy.

Meanwhile, distant Hurricane Sam is generating high surf and dangerous rip currents along our coast.

As we move on to the start of the work week, it will be a soggy and cool one with temperatures around 60. Both AM and PM commutes will be impacted with downpours. Expecting 1-2” inches of rain once this system moves out by Tuesday afternoon. We’re also seeing a low threat for flash flooding, localized flooding and rivers rising to their banks.

By Tuesday afternoon will begin to enjoy drier conditions. This dry stretch will be accompanied by more seasonable temps and even a few degrees above average through Saturday. Chance for showers return on Sunday. Dry and 70s for next week.