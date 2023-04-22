Cloudy and Breezy Saturday in New England

As we monitor the arrival of tomorrow’s cold front out to our west, our Saturday offers cloudy skies, steady sea breeze, gusts up to 25 mph and cool temperatures ranging mostly in the 50s east.

While rain isn’t in the forecast today, a few sprinkles might develop but more widespread showers begin to expand across eastern MA through the morning and into the afternoon.

Wind will gust up to 40 mph in the Cape & Islands with winds up to 30 mph in Boston. Along with the heaviest rain we may have a rumble of thunder or two and accumulating amounts adding up over an inch in areas. A few spots may be adding up over 1.5” inches.

A few rumbles of thunder may also come along. The pattern next week will keep us with an open door for a few showers popping up daily, mainly across central and northern New England.

The 10-day forecast keeps us in the lower end of the 50s for Boston and the Coast.