Coach at High School in Connecticut Charged With Voyeurism

A coach for Platt High School in Meriden has been arrested and charged with voyeurism after a student reported that a cell phone was recording in a bathroom after practice.

In January, the Special Crimes Unit started investigating after a student reported seeing a cellular phone recording in a bathroom while they were getting prepared to change after practice, according to Meriden police.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Daniel Barillaro Jr., who they said was a coach for Platt High School.

Photo from Meriden Police.

While investigating, police seized Barillaro’s cellular phone, which was analyzed, and police said there was no additional acts of voyeurism or victims identified.

Barillaro was charged with voyeurism and bond was set at $5,000.

Barillaro turned himself in to the Meriden Police Department Tuesday.

Police said Meriden Public Schools placed Barillaro on leave immediately after the allegation and he did not have access to children.

“The Meriden Police Department would like to acknowledge the bravery of this student to come forward and report this incident,” police said in a news release.

They said they omitted several details to help protect the identity of the victim.

If anybody has further information, call Det. Kevin Ieraci at 203-630-6294 or email kieraci@meridenct.gov.