Coach of the Year? Ex-Patriots Have High Praise for Bill Belichick After Bills Win

Ex-Pats LB: Belichick 'won Coach of the Year' with game plan vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Bill Belichick's offensive game plan Monday night vs. the Buffalo Bills may have been his most unique in his 21 years as New England Patriots head coach.

With winds hovering around 30 mph at Highmark Stadium, Belichick decided to take the ball out of rookie quarterback Mac Jones' hands and rely on the running game. Jones attempted only three passes -- the lowest number of pass attempts in franchise history -- and handed the ball off 41 times. The result was a 14-10 Patriots win that kept them atop the AFC East.

Several ex-Patriots players took to social media to praise Belichick's approach. Former Pats linebacker Brandon Spikes took it a step further, stating that Belichick earned NFL Coach of the Year honors with Monday night's victory.

The 🐐 just won Coach OF The Year with that one game. I said what i said pic.twitter.com/J0UaJQZzNm — BrandonSpikes55 (@brandonspikes55) December 7, 2021

A strong take from Spikes, but he may have a valid point. You can make the case this was the most impressive coaching performance of the NFL season, and Belichick already was in the Coach of the Year conversation heading into the matchup.

Julian Edelman, Tedy Bruschi, and Rosevelt Colvin also credited Belichick's game plan while taking a jab at Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

It’s all about finding ways to win. — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 7, 2021

Coaching matters.✌🏽 — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) December 7, 2021

😂 Mickey Dermit out there playing checkers… that’s why BB didn’t kick the Extra point in the first half buddy!!! And it’s your home stadium… you might want to take notes 😂 #nogood #ForeverNE #billsmafia — Rosevelt Colvin (@rcolvin3) December 7, 2021

That's now seven straight wins for New England, which enters Week 14 with the top seed in the AFC. The next test for Belichick and Co. is a trip to Indianapolis to take on the Colts. Before that, the Patriots will enjoy their bye week.