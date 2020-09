Coalition of Teachers, Parents Raises Concerns About Reopening Schools in Mass.

A statewide coalition of teachers, school nurses, parents and other school employees has released a list of issues it says need to be addressed before Massachusetts schools can safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The recently formed Coalition to Safely Reopen Schools in a statement this week called for a phased approach to reopening, with no in-person learning unless and until those issues are resolved.

Some of the measures the group seeks include appropriate social distancing guidelines, effective ventilation and air circulation in all schools, safe cleaning practices, accessible and rapid COVID-19 testing, and clear guidelines for contact tracing.

“Ours is a frontline perspective from those who will be ultimately responsible for the health, safety and the quality of education students will receive as a result of these decisions,” the coalition said in its statement.

Patrick Tutwiler, Lynn, MA Supt. Of Schools talks about the challenges of opening this fall in a community with one of the highest COVID-19 rates in the state. They will be all remote to start. And Tutwiler tells NBC 10’s Brian Shactman, they are much more prepared for on line learning than they were back last March-June when this all began.

Most Massachusetts school districts are planning hybrid model of in-person and remote learning when schools reopen this month, although several of the largest districts in the state are starting fully remote.

The organizations that have endorsed the document include the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Nurses Association, and the Service Employees International Union.