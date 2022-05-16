U.S. Coast Guard

Coast Guard Ends Search After Rescuing 38 Near Puerto Rico

Crews searched the waters north of uninhabited Desecheo Island, which lies west of Puerto Rico, for four days

This photo released by the Seventh U.S. Coast Guard District shows people standing on a capsized boat, left, as some of its passengers are pulled up on to a rescue boat, top, in the open waters northwest of Puerto Rico, May 12, 2022.
Seventh U.S. Coast Guard District via AP

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that it suspended the search for potential survivors of a capsized boat near Puerto Rico after finding 11 bodies and rescuing 38 migrants from a vessel that had carried an estimated 60 to 75 passengers.

Crews searched the waters north of uninhabited Desecheo Island, which lies west of Puerto Rico, for four days. All 11 victims were Haitian women and 36 of the 38 survivors were Haitians. The remaining two were from the Dominican Republic, officials said.

“Our most heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of those who did not survive or remain missing,” said Capt. Gregory Magee, commander of the San Juan Coast Guard sector. “These crews have done their utmost to ensure that if there were any more survivors, that they would have had the best chance to be rescued.”

More Coverage

Haiti May 13

Fatal Boat Trip Highlights Haitians Fleeing Violence

Puerto Rico May 13

38 Rescued, 11 Dead as US Searches Near Puerto Rico for Capsized Boat Survivors

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rescue efforts began on Thursday after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter spotted the capsized boat while on patrol.

Authorities have reported a big increase in recent months in the number of Haitian migrants fleeing their country, which is struggling with a spike in brutal gang violence, political instability and a crumbling economy.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

U.S. Coast GuardPuerto RicoImmigrationHaiti
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us