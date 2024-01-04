boston restaurant talk

Cobble in Brookline's Coolidge Corner has closed for now, will be taking a ‘gap year'

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Cobble

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An eclectic Italian dining spot in Brookline has shut down for at least the time being.

According to a message sent to us, Cobble in Coolidge Corner had its last night of service over the weekend, with its website saying the following:

Cobble will be taking a gap year in 2024, and we will use this time to explore new opportunities for Cobble and the future of what it means to dine out. The past three years have been gratifying, and we are overjoyed with the positive response to our unique dining concept.

The note mentions that Barlette, which is a BYO cocktail bar that's downstairs from Cobble and which is under the same ownership, will remain in operation.

Cobble has been known for its unique BYO reservation-only concept that features a set tasting menu. Its website is at https://www.dinneratcobble.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

