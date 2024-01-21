Cold and windy Sunday in New England

High pressure over the region will provide us with one more day of Arctic air before moving off shore and introducing us to a milder air flow. Sunshine with a few clouds thrown in this afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 20s south, teens to low 20s north.

Other than a stray mountain flurry north, not expecting any precipitation throughout the rest of the region. Wind will still be a factor throughout the afternoon with gusts over 20 mph out of the northwest making it feel like the upper single digits to mid teens south, single digits north.

Another cold night ahead under a mostly clear sky and a diminishing wind. Lows will dip back into the teens south with a few single digits thrown in, single digits north with some of the valleys dropping below freezing. Wind chills will be mostly in the single digits and low teens.

After a very cold start, temperatures will recover nicely Monday afternoon as our winds turn more out of the southwest during the afternoon. We’ll see a blend of sunshine and clouds with highs breaking freezing and settling into the mid to upper 30s south, upper 20s to low 30s north.

Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday as our next system arrives from the west. Temps look to be cold enough to support snow for most Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, mix and rain south and southeastern coast. Not expecting much in terms of snow, a general 1-3” of snow, 2-4” across the higher elevations of southern New England into central and northern areas.

Milder air moves in by Wednesday afternoon changing snow to mix and rain south. Beyond that, we stay unsettled with another system bringing more rain…snow changing to mix and rain north…as we head into Thursday and Friday.

Have a great Sunday!