Cold Continues, Rain and Snow Expected Later in the Week

It will be cold Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. A few flurries possible well north Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s.

Tuesday night, it will be clear and cold again, with lows in the lower 20s and the teens in outlying areas. Wednesday will be cold and breezy. Sun fades to clouds later in the day, with highs in the middle 30s.

Thursday will be cloudy with late evening snow or a wintry mix arriving, quickly flipping to rain near the coast. The high will be near 40.

Friday is a First Alert weather day. Expect rain and a gusty breeze, with some wintry weather just west into higher elevations. Spots above 1,000 feet of elevation could pick up several inches of snowfall. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

💧☔️ENSEMBLE GUIDANCE-> agrees pretty well on a flip to rain for I-95 for next storm. BUT a front loaded burst of ❄️is becoming more likely as well. American guidance is notably cooler 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2c2dsYh8e1 — Justin Godynick NBC (@JGodynick) December 12, 2022

On Saturday there will be early rain showers, or snow showers, then partial clearing later in the day. Highs lower 40’s. Sunday, mostly sunny, and breeze, highs upper 30’s. Monday, mostly sunny and dry, highs near 40.