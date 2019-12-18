Cold, Dry Patter Settles In Across New England

The weather system that caused yesterday's wintry mix has finally pushed off shore. But we have a layer cake of snow, ice, and freezing rain that remains in most of our driveways and sidewalks to start our Wednesday.

Word from some of the hardware stores is that more ice-melt has been sold more already this season than all of last winter in southern New England.

Hopefully you had a chance to put it out last night, otherwise it’s going to be a little slick getting going through the ice. We do have a few hours of sunshine with temperatures getting just above freezing in southern and eastern New England. But just as quickly, we have an Arctic front pushing in from New York and Canada crossing Vermont this morning, into New Hampshire by lunchtime, then Maine and southern New England this afternoon. There are snow showers and even a few snow squalls, possibly with thunder, associated with this frontal passage. Not everyone gets hit, but some of us may experience brief white out conditions leaving roads very icy, including cities in southern New England toward the evening commute home.

High temperature today in the 30s to near 40° along the South Coast, but temperatures falling into the 20s in northern and western New England this afternoon as wind increases from the northwest gusting past 25 miles an hour by sunset.

The wind ramps up overnight tonight, perhaps gusting 40-50 mph in a few spots, as the coldest air of the season comes in. Temperatures by morning in the single numbers north and teens south. We should have plenty of sunshine tomorrow but we will have a sub-zero wind chill factor the first part of the day, with gusts past 30 mph. Wind should diminish during the afternoon with a high temperature in the teens north to lower 20s south.

High pressure comes over us with lighter wind Friday, although it starts off cold -- near 0° in a lot of spots, though we should warm back up to the 20s to near 30° by afternoon.



The weekend is looking pretty good. We are tracking a weak wave of low pressure crossing southeastern Canada with a chance of a few snow showers in the northern mountains, otherwise a good amount of sunshine both days with temperatures in the 30s. High pressure builds to our south on Monday and Tuesday with more sun than clouds and temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s.

The next front probably comes in Tuesday, with a chance of a few snow showers. But at this point it looks like there’s no new snow for most of New England through Dec. 25. There will be a sizable ocean storm to our south, but the closer we get, the more it looks like it’s going to stay south. Our First Alert 10-Day Forecast takes us right up until next weekend.