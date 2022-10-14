Cold Front Storms Through New England, Pleasant Weekend Ahead

Friday’s cold front is just about finished for much of New England as the winds of change blow in. Gusty winds between 45 and 50 miles an hour were recorded along the cape.

Wellfleet — 50 MPH at 7:21 a.m.

Truro — 52 MPH at 7:32 a.m.

Dennis — 47 MPH at 7:24 a.m.

The gusty winds brought pockets of wind damage too. In Braintree, large trees were down on power lines. A truck was hit by a large tree branch in New Bedford near the South Coast Condominiums. Flooding played out too across Route 1 in North Kingstown, Rhode Island and a car was stuck in street flooding in Brookline, Massachusetts near along Woodland Road. Widespread rain amounted to 1.5” to 2.5” of rain.

Winds remain gusty through Saturday morning along the Outer Cape as the front slows, with a lingering shower. But what’s behind the front should be much more pleasant. A trip to the apple orchard or leaf peeping will be in order as sunny skies prevail with temperatures near 70.