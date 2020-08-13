Cold Front Turns Down the Heat for the Weekend

A brand new air is palpable for most of New England with lower dew point values, which means less moisture in the air and a more comfortable feeling.

The big exception to this new air is in southeast New England, from the south coast of Connecticut through Rhode Island to southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, where tropical air remains in place. The cold front leading in the new air has slowed and occasional showers and downpours will crop up through the day Thursday.

Farther north, the drier air should limit storm chances Thursday afternoon but won’t stop the temperature from rising. Ample sunshine will boost temperatures to between 85 and 90 degrees. The drier nature of our new air will allow overnight temperatures to cool a bit more than recent nights, into the 60s for many with 50s north. A few deep-sheltered valleys of the North Country could even drop into the upper 40s!

Farther south, the humid air on Cape Cod will continue to yield some showers with patchy fog before more comfortable air finally settles in during the day Friday. Aside from a hilly terrain sprinkle, Friday should be fair, pleasant and dry for New England.

Our First Alert Team continues to advertise comfortable air for the weekend, with highs only in the 70s for many communities. The one caveat we’ll be watching is just how many low altitude clouds spread in from the ocean, since the wind will be blowing from the east and northeast.

Additionally, an area of low pressure – a storm center – will be developing southeast of New England, not only enhancing the onshore wind but also representing a swath of moisture to our south. Between these two influences, our exclusive NBC10 and NECN Forecast System indicates a 30-40% chance of showers Saturday afternoon in Southeast Massachusetts. While we think that’s a bit high and we’re likely to stay dry in most spots, it’s enough to keep our antenna raised as we draw closer.

The next larger weather system to impact New England arrives later Sunday, with an increasing chance of rain by Sunday evening and night, lasting into Monday morning. Thereafter, we keep fairly comfortable summer air in the forecast for much of next week and, as of right now, much of the week looks dry.