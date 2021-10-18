Colin Powell Dead at 84 From COVID-19 Complications

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19, his family announced in a statement. He was 84.

His family said in a statement the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was fully vaccinated and had been receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Medical Center.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from COVID-19," the family statement said. "He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."

Powell was a four-star general who served as secretary of state under Republican President George W. Bush, the first African American to serve in the job.

Former President George W. Bush said he and former first lady Laura Bush were “deeply saddened” by Powell's death.

“He was a great public servant” and “widely respected at home and abroad,” Bush said. "And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man.”

The son of Jamaican immigrants, Powell was born in New York City and raised in the South Bronx. He attended the City College of New York, and it was there that he began his military service, joining the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC). Upon graduation in 1958, he entered the army and served in Vietnam.

Powell rose the ranks of the military and in 1987 served as President Ronald Reagan's Deputy National Security Advisor and then National Security Advisor.

In 1989 Powell became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In that role he oversaw the U.S. invasion of Panama and later the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991.

Probably the most controversial moment of his career came before the United Nations in 2003 when he argued before the Security Council the case for invading Iraq. He cited faulty information claiming Saddam Hussein had secretly stashed away weapons of mass destruction. Iraq’s claims that it had not represented “a web of lies,” he told the world body. The program did not exist.

Powell later told PBS' "Frontline" that the speech was a “blot” on his record.

He was among Bush's advisers most wary of invading Iraq, famously warning Bush at the time that if he did go to war with Iraq, "You understand the consequences."

"You know you're going to be owning this place?" The New York Times reported in 2004.

He resigned as secretary of state after Bush was re-elected.

In 2020, Powell blasted former President Donald Trump as a habitual liar, who had drifted away from the Constitution. The stinging commentary came in response to the federal show of force to clear protesters from the front of the White House in order for the commander in chief to take a photo opt in front of a church holding a bible.

"We have a Constitution. We have to follow that Constitution. And the president's drifted away from it," Powell said on CNN's "Face the Nation."

"The one word I have to use with respect to what he's been doing for the last several years is the word I would never have used before, never would have used with any of the four presidents I worked for: He lies," Powell added. "He lies about things, and he gets away with it because people will not hold him accountable."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.