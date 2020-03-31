College-Bound Students Offered Virtual Visits

These are unsettling times for high school seniors with many still adjusting to new online classes.

And at the same time they are still trying to figure what to do after they graduate.

“There’s currently a lot of anxiety,” said Carson Laundry, who was admitted to Quinnipiac University.

Laundry is among those planning for college in this midst of the coronavirus crisis.

“I say mostly anxiety because everyone has been accepted to places or knows where they are going next year at this point but they can’t do the admitted students day or can’t go to an open house,” said Laundry.

Laundry says he was accepted to Quinnipiac University in Hamden, which was forced to cancel its in-person Admitted Student Day on campus because of the virus.

“At the time we really were in a bit of a quandary,” said Eric Sykes, Quinnipiac University Enrollment Management vice president.

Sykes says they rushed to create the virtual Admitted Students Experience.

Right now high school seniors can check out online videos exploring Quinnipiac’s different schools, dorms and other facilities.

And instead of an on-campus admitted student program this past weekend, the school says some 1,800 people took part in live, online sessions with staff and current students.

“We’re living in unprecedented times. So it took a great deal of work. I’m thrilled at the outcome,” said Sykes.

Carson took part in the event which he called helpful, though he says it doesn’t quite replace an in-person visit.

“I’m still hoping I get to go to Hamden in the fall and get to live on the Mt. Carmel campus and have the traditional college experience,” said Laundry.

It’s suggested high school seniors really explore online materials which more schools are developing.

And this type of college tour might be here to stay.

Quinnipiac plans to use the online experience in the future to help reach those who can’t easily travel to campus.