Student discounts can save you thousands by graduation: ‘It all adds up'

College is a big expense. But being enrolled does unlock all kinds of discounts for students. And those savings can really add up.

"I know that many stores like Panera, Spotify, they have discounts like 10% off for students who sign up with their ID," says college student Cassie Riley.

Brandon Fisher, who attends college in Ohio, said, "I use my ID for services like Spotify and then, like, food delivery apps mostly, like Uber Eats, DoorDash, stuff like that."

And a college student named Anthony said he likes the museum discounts he gets with his ID.

"I know the MIT Museum has one," he said. "It incentivizes us college students to, you know, get out of the house and have some fun."

There are so many college discounts offered — on electronics and software, entertainment, food and dining, retail shopping, memberships and subscriptions. And they could add up to thousands of dollars in savings before graduation if students take advantage of them.

"It all adds up," says Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate. "Especially the big stuff, when we think about electronics, for example. But, you know, lots of categories, whether it's clothing or food or entertainment, every little bit counts. ... You often need to seek this out on your own though.

"Apple's a good example," he continues. "If you buy a new phone or computer or tablet, they're not necessarily going to know unless you ask for the student discount, or you opt in to that program."

In need of some technology upgrades this fall? Verizon has got you. With devices perfect for parents, students, and everyone in between, Verizon's plans are sure to help you succeed in every stage of life. To learn more, go to verizon.com/backtoschoolevents. Follow NBC10 Boston's The Hub Today: https://instagram.com/thehubtoday https://facebook.com/TheHubToday https://twitter.com/TheHubToday https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston

A lot of retailers offer 10-, 15- or 20-percent discounts. You just need to verify that you're a student to access them.

You can even save on travel.

"You have Amtrak that offers 15% off travel within the U.S., which I think for students that are living away from home, while they go to school, it's a really resourceful way of saving money," says Allison Piwowarski, director of content strategy at Her Campus Media. "And Zipcar offers $35 a year memberships for students, which is an incredible discount compared to its annual savings compared to its annual membership rate."

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)

Students can access deals on some sites directly but can also sign up and save on sites like UNiDAYS and Student Beans, which offer some exclusive student discounts.

"So all you really have to do is have a student ID or a .edu email that's active," says Piwowarski. "And by activating your profile with UNiDAYS or Student Beans, you'll be able to apply that to brands that are working with those platforms and offering student discounts. So it's kind of a one-stop shop."

And offering these discounts is a win for brands, she explains.

"We know from speaking to students that they are willing to shop at a new store or a new brand if there is an incentive involved," says Piwowarski. "Fifty-five percent of students would shop at a new brand if there was a free sample, 47% would shop if there was a universityspecific coupon or promo code."

Students who are in Massachusetts who lack a permanent immigration status will be eligible for financial aid for the first time, leveling the playing field for those who have long lived in the state but been unable to access the resources other students have to defray college costs. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

The key is that students need to get into the habit of researching whether a discount is available before making a purchase, and they shouldn't be afraid to speak up and ask if a discount is available.

"I think the biggest theme is, don't be afraid to ask. Don't be afraid to look," says Rossman. "A lot of these programs are out there, sometimes it's almost hiding in plain sight, like you just need to go through a different link, like you need to remember."

Some small business owners, especially those in college towns, may also offer student discounts when presented with a valid student ID. But, again, you have to ask! And it is worth asking!