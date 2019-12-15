Maine

Collins, Jones propose fuller benefits for military widows

The new Military Widow's Tax Elimination Act would take away a law preventing thousands of spouses from getting full survivor benefits

A pair of U.S. senators wants to repeal a law they believe unfairly penalizes the widows of members of the military.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama have introduced a proposal called the Military Widow's Tax Elimination Act.

The senators said the proposal would take away a law that stops tens of thousands of surviving military spouses from receiving full survivor benefits from the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs. Collins said more than 260 of the spouses are located in her state.

