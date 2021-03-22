Authorities in Colorado said they responded to a shooting at a supermarket Monday.

It's unclear if anyone has been injured, but a shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers.

Police in Boulder tweeted Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Television helicopter video showed law enforcement vehicles and officers massing outside, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof of the store in Boulder, home to the University of Colorado about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

Officers had their guns drawn, and some windows at the front of the store were broken. Authorities over a loudspeaker said the building was surrounded and that “you need to surrender." Police said to come out with hands up and unarmed.

TV footage showed an ambulance has pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs. Officers were helping people out of the store to safety.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted that he's “closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy.”

A person who answered the telephone at a nearby sandwich shop said he and his employees were locked down in the back of the store and all were safe. Someone who answered the phone at a nail studio next door said she and her colleagues were safe. Neither had details on what happened at the market across the street.