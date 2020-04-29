lottery

Colorado Man Wins Two $1M Lottery Prizes in One Day Using Same Numbers

"Joe B." has been playing the same number for 30 years

Joe B" from Pueblo, Colorado, claims the two $1 million Powerball prizes he won on March 25.
With a little bit of luck and persistence, a Colorado man has hit the jackpot twice after playing the same numbers for 30 years.

Colorado Lottery officials identified “Joe B.” as the winner of two $1 million Powerball jackpots on March 25. He claimed the winnings on Friday, NBC affiliate KUSA-TV reported.

The winning tickets were sold on Lake Avenue in Pueblo at two different stores, about a mile apart, officials said.

“Joe B.” bought a few plays in the morning and a couple more in the evening, communications director Meghan Dougherty said. Two of his plays, with his own numbers, hit all five numbers and the Powerball.

Asked what he and his wife plan to spend the money on, "Joe B." told lottery officials, "the Boss has plans for it." 

The Colorado Lottery received approval earlier this month to process winning tickets worth $10,000 or more at a touch-free, drive-thru claims office amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Winners must make an appointment to claim their prize, or do so through the mail.

