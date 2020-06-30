elijah mcclain

Colorado Officers Placed on Leave Over Photos Near Site of Elijah McClain's Death

A statement from the interim police chief of Aurora, Colorado, do not detail the substance of the photos

Rashiaa Veal holds a sign featuring her cousin, Elijah McClain, at a news conference in front of the Aurora Municipal Center, Oct. 1, 2019.
Andy Cross/MediaNewsGroup/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Officers from the Aurora, Colorado, police department have been placed on paid leave after allegations that "multiple" police officers were depicted in photos near the site where Elijah McClain died, the interim police chief said Monday night.

McClain, a 23-year-old Black man, died last year after he was put in a chokehold by police. His death has sparked protests, and on Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis appointed a special prosecutor to investigate his death.

U.S. & World

coronavirus Jun 28

Virus Updates: Government Backtracking as Confirmed Cases Surge

Donald Trump 5 hours ago

Trump's ‘White Power' Retweet Set Off ‘Five Alarm Fire' in White House

Aurora police interim chief Vanessa Wilson did not detail the photographs or indicate when they were taken. Wilson said in a statement that she was apprised of the allegations reported to internal affairs Thursday afternoon.

"I immediately ordered Internal Affairs to make this investigation their top priority," Wilson said in the statement. "This accelerated investigation was completed this evening."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

elijah mcclainColorado
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us