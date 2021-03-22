Tad Boyle

Colorado's Boyle Bemoans Shooting in Boulder

Colorado has been in Indianapolis for the tournament since last week

By The Associated Press

TUCSON, AZ - JANUARY 18: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle watches the action during the first half of the college basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on January 18, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona.
Chris Coduto/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Colorado coach Tad Boyle called Monday's shooting in Boulder, Colorado, a “senseless act of violence” and offered condolences to families affected after his Buffaloes lost to Florida State in a second-round NCAA Tournament game.

Colorado has been in Indianapolis for the tournament since last week, but the team spoke postgame in the locker room about the supermarket shooting in the city where the school is located. Ten people were killed, including a police officer, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said.

“It puts basketball in its proper place,” Boyle said after a 71-53 loss to the Seminoles. “Win or lose tonight, I felt an emptiness in my stomach. Another senseless act of violence that we’ve experienced as a country many, many times.

“Even if we would have won this game and celebrated going to the Sweet 16, it would have put a damper on it,” he added. "My heart goes out to the families that were affected and those that lost their lives.”

The university cancelled all classes after 5:30 p.m., and an alert from the university said many students, faculty, staff and alumni live and work in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

