Colts Enlist Former Patriots Legend for Pregame Tradition

This NFL legend will take part in pregame tradition before Colts-Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Indianapolis Colts have a special pregame tradition where someone bangs on an anvil before kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium.
They're bringing in a special guest to do the honors before Saturday night's much-anticipated Week 15 matchup against the rival New England Patriots.
Adam Vinatieri will be in town to bang the anvil and get Colts fans fired up. Colts owner Jim Irsay made the announcement earlier this week.
Vinatieri is an interesting choice by the Colts.
Sure, he played 14 seasons for Indy and helped them win Super Bowl XLI in 2006, but he's best remembered as a Patriots player who made many clutch kicks in playoff games. He won three Super Bowl titles during his 10 years in New England, and his game-tying field goal in the 2001 AFC Divisional game against the Oakland Raiders is arguably the best kick in pro football history.
If you're wondering what this anvil scene looks like before Colts games, here's how it went in Week 8 featuring Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner.
Kickoff for Patriots-Colts is set for 8:20 p.m. on Saturday.