Colts Enlist Former Patriots Legend for Pregame Tradition

The Indianapolis Colts have a special pregame tradition where someone bangs on an anvil before kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium.

They're bringing in a special guest to do the honors before Saturday night's much-anticipated Week 15 matchup against the rival New England Patriots.

Adam Vinatieri will be in town to bang the anvil and get Colts fans fired up. Colts owner Jim Irsay made the announcement earlier this week.

The NFL's all-leading scorer, Adam Vinatieri, will bang the anvil before Saturday night's Colts-Patriots game at Lucas Oil Stadium, per @JimIrsay. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 16, 2021

Vinatieri is an interesting choice by the Colts.

Sure, he played 14 seasons for Indy and helped them win Super Bowl XLI in 2006, but he's best remembered as a Patriots player who made many clutch kicks in playoff games. He won three Super Bowl titles during his 10 years in New England, and his game-tying field goal in the 2001 AFC Divisional game against the Oakland Raiders is arguably the best kick in pro football history.

38. KICK-STARTING DYNASTY

Jan. 19, 2002



In driving snowstorm, Adam Vinatieri sends "Tuck Rule" game into OT with 45-yard FG. His 23-yarder in OT beats Oakland in 2001 AFC divisional playoffs.



Factoid: Patriots went on to win XXXVI, a start of 6 Super Bowl wins in 17 years. pic.twitter.com/vi54KyeLo5 — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) July 29, 2019

If you're wondering what this anvil scene looks like before Colts games, here's how it went in Week 8 featuring Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner.

Myles Turner is leading the league in total blocks & led the #Colts pregame festivities today!#PacersÂ Â Center on the anvil for Week 8 - well done @Original_Turner | @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/ZT3uyv3yRX — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) October 31, 2021

Kickoff for Patriots-Colts is set for 8:20 p.m. on Saturday.