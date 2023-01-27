Comfort Kitchen Opens in Dorchester's Uphams Corner Neighborhood

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A few years ago, it was reported that a new restaurant featuring global comfort food was on its way to an historic space in Dorchester, and now we have learned that it is up and running.

According to multiple sources, Comfort Kitchen is now open in Uphams Corner, moving into a former comfort station on Columbia Road that had been around since the early 1900s. As mentioned earlier, the place is a cafe during the day and a restaurant with a full bar at night, and its website says that it celebrates "the flavors and ingredients of the African diaspora — global comfort food — connected from Asia to the Americas." Initial plans for the space had been to open a combination bike shop/coffee shop called Sip & Spoke, but those plans ended up being scrapped.

The current menu for Comfort Kitchen includes such options as seared okra, jerk jackfruit sliders, plantain chips, spiced roasted eggplant, jerk roasted duck, potato curry cake, pistachio cardamom ice cream, and more.

The address for Comfort Kitchen is 611 Columbia Road, Dorchester, MA, 02125. Its website can be found at https://www.comfortkitchenbos.com/

