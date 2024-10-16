Community grieving after 7-year-old girl dies in Norwich fire

The community is grieving after a 7-year-old girl died in a house fire in Norwich on Tuesday night.

Norwich firefighters and Norwich police responded to 83 Summit St. just before 5:30 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls about a large home on fire with a child trapped inside, according to police. Neighbors say everyone jumped into action trying to help.

“The neighborhood kind of came together to try and help. People started to try and break open windows and open the door to help the mom and we called 911,” said Hayley, a neighbor.

When firefighters arrived, they found the two-story house engulfed in flames, police said.

"There was fire showing from the front door, two windows from the first floor, two windows from the second floor and we have reports of a child, it’s the nightmare call," said Norwich Fire Department Chief Tracy Montoya.

Firefighters went into the home and found the girl in a bedroom on the second floor.

The 7-year-old girl was rushed to Backus Hospital and was later pronounced dead. Police are not releasing the child's identity at this time.

Norwich fire officials say that a woman and her three kids were living in the home, adding that the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

“They were a good family. They had cookouts and little parties in the backyard, they would hang out at the pool. They were happy. They were very happy people and it’s very unfortunate what’s happening. My sincerest condolences go out to the family because it is very traumatizing and seeing the mom scream for her child is not something that can easily be erased from your mind,” said Hayley.

On Wednesday, the acting superintendent for Norwich Public Schools sent a letter to school staff and families in the district about the loss of a student.

"Last evening, a family connected to our district experienced a devastating house fire, which resulted in the loss of one of our beloved students. This heartbreaking event has left many of us in shock and mourning," Susan Lessard said in the letter.

She said the district will have psychologists, social workers, and counselors available for students, staff, and families affected by the tragedy.

The fire department is also making services available to firefighters and other first responders.

“We all understand it’s part of the job, but it still takes a toll on us. I mean we’re humans after all. When you have children of your own, especially if they’re in the same age range, it hits pretty hard so we offer services and resources to our crews,” said Montoya.

Hayley said she appreciates the hard work from the first responders, but based on her call logs, the response was longer than the three minutes the department reported.

“I admire what they do, it’s extremely important what they do. However, there has been three incidents in this neighborhood in the last year that I’ve either been a part of or witnessed where I feel personally the response time was lacking,” Hayley said.