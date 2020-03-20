Companies That Are Hiring Right Now

In the last month, Americans have endured outbreak-related layoffs and widespread economic uncertainty as a result of COVID-19. The restaurant and hospitality industry has been hit particularly hard by lockdowns and travel bans. For those now looking for work, "essential" businesses like grocery stores are hiring temporary workers and full-time employees.

Here is a list of the companies hiring right now:

Albertsons

The Albertsons grocery store and parent-company of Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, ACME and others is currently hiring for more than 1,600 positions across its brands. Apply here.

Aldi

Aldi was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers in 2019. They are now hiring for all stores and warehouses. Apply here.

Amazon

Amazon is opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in their fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand. They will also be adding an additional $2 per hour in pay through the end of April on top of their current rate of $15/hour or more. Apply here.

Costco

It's no secret Costco has had an influx of business since panicked buyers started clearing the shelves. The warehouse club is looking to add hourly workers and is also offering work-from-home opportunities. Check their career site here to see all the jobs they're hiring for.

Dollar General

"For any individual whose job has been temporarily impacted by the effect of COVID-19, we currently have a number of full and part-time positions available across our stores, distribution centers and private fleet network," a statement on their website read. Apply here for any one of their 68,000 available positions.

Domino's

The pizza chain is looking to immediately fill positions for "delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and assistant managers."

"Our corporate and franchise stores want to make sure they're not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily-impacted restaurant industry" Domino's CEO Richard Allison said in a statement. Apply here.

Kroger

The Kroger family of companies including Ralph's, Food 4 Less, Pick 'n Save and others are hiring for more than 7,000 positions across its brands. Apply here.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo is looking to hire 6,000 new employees across the U.S. Available jobs are in manufacturing and production, marketing, sales, transportation and many other divisions. Apply here.

Walmart

Walmart plans to hire 150,000 hourly workers in the U.S. and announced $550 million in cash bonuses to reward workers as they work tirelessly to meet the demand created by the coronavirus pandemic. Apply here.