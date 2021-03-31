Debris Spill on Massachusetts Turnpike Causes Delays, Flat Tires

Multiple cars got flat tires after debris spilled from a vehicle on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham Wednesday.

Massachusetts State Police said a large amount of mud, cement and rocks spilled from a vehicle over a five-mile span of the highway around 9:25 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said all westbound lanes were temporarily closed near mile marker 114 for cleanup.

Aerial footage showed two trucks on the side of the highway.

Advisory #Framingham, Concrete debris spill 90WB by MM 114, all lanes temporarily closed for cleanup — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) March 31, 2021

Police said all lanes were reopened as of 10:05 a.m.