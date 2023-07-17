Boston Business Journal

Condo development has fallen off a cliff in Boston. Blame higher rates

By Greg Ryan

New condo development in Boston has slowed dramatically, with real estate developers unable to find lenders to fund their projects. Some are resorting to selling their properties, or to converting their units to rental apartments in order to land financing.

Higher interest rates and economic uncertainty have hurt all kinds of housing development, but the fall-off in condo projects has been especially pronounced.

