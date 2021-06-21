‘Extremely Dangerous Tornado' Touches Down in Chicago Suburbs, Damage Reported

Calling it a "life-threatening situation," the National Weather Service announced Sunday night that a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" had touched down near Woodridge, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, causing damage to several communities.

According to trained weather spotters, multiple reports of damage have come in from Woodridge, with debris reported scattered across Interstate 355 and power lines and structures suffering heavy damage in the suburb.

NBC 5 reporters witnessed several large structures that had been damaged by the storm, with officials in the community confirming that several areas were impassable due to tornado damage:

There was a confirmed tornado touch down in the @VilofWoodridge. Please stay home and avoid the areas of Janes Avenue, Woodridge Drive, and Woodward Avenue. Those streets may be impassable due to debris and first responder activity. Thank you. — Woodridge PD (@WoodridgePolice) June 21, 2021

Rotation weakened in the storm as it moved toward the south side of Chicago, but tornado warnings remained in effect in several counties early Monday.

Debris was thrown thousands of feet into the air by the storm, according to Doppler radar.

According to the National Weather Service, preliminary findings on whether a tornado touched down in the area will likely be posted by 7 a.m. Central time.

[12:57 AM CDT 6/21] We'll have some preliminary event information on our website and here on our Twitter feed by about 7 AM CDT and during the morning we'll be formulating plans for damage survey teams. #ilwx #inwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 21, 2021

Storm damage was also reported in Plainfield, along with tree damage in Oak Park and Addison, according to trained weather spotters.

Thousands of residents in DuPage and Cook counties are without power after the storm ripped through the area, according to ComEd officials.

In nearby Naperville, several injuries were reported by public officials, along with gas leaks caused by storm damage.

The tornado originally touched down near the border of Woodridge and Bolingbrook at approximately 11:09 p.m. Doppler radar debris signatures were used to determine that the twister had touched down.

Residents are being told to seek shelter immediately.

Reports of damage also came in from other areas outside Illinois, including in South Haven, Indiana, where "fairly substantial damage" was reported, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.