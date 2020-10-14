Trump

Congressional Candidate Says She Was Hurt During Scuffle at Trump Rally

Rayla Campbell, who’s mounting a write-in campaign against Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, said Monday’s rally in New Bedford had just wrapped up when the encounter happened

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

A Republican congressional candidate in Massachusetts who confronted two women at a Columbus Day rally in support of President Donald Trump said she was kicked in the head and fractured a leg bone during an ensuing scuffle.

Rayla Campbell, who’s mounting a write-in campaign against Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, told the Boston Herald that Monday’s rally in New Bedford had just wrapped up when the encounter happened.

She told The Standard-Times that the two women had verbally harassed her during the event.

U.S. & World

amy coney barrett 11 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Barrett Faces More Questions From Senate Panel

Student Loans 7 hours ago

What a Biden or Trump Presidency Could Mean for Your Student Loans

In a video taken by a bystander and obtained by WBSM radio, Campbell is seen standing outside a car and holding a bullhorn arguing with two women in the vehicle. The women get out of the car and slap their hands at the bullhorn.

“They put their hands on me four times before I went back at them,” Campbell told the Herald.

Later in the video, Campbell is seen walking toward the women as they back away. Campbell and one of the women then appear to push each other and fall to the ground. Eventually, the women got in their car and drove away.

Police responded to the scene and are investigating.

This article tagged under:

TrumpMassachusettsDonald TrumpNew BedfordColumbus Day
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us