Conn. Voters Approve Step Toward Early Voting

Connecticut voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that gives Connecticut’s General Assembly the go-ahead to consider legislation that would create an in-person early voting system.

Connecticut is one of only six states in the U.S. without any form of early voting.

Voters are deciding if the Constitution should be amended to allow in-person early voting.

Currently, the constitution has several provisions that dictate the time, place and manner of elections, essentially requiring voters to cast their ballots at their local polling place on Election Day unless they qualify for an absentee ballot.

With the measure approved, the legislature will be authorized to draft legislation that would implement an early voting system. It could potentially be in place as early as 2024.

Advocates have said busy voters want options for when they can cast ballots, while some critics have questioned whether such a change is worth the potential cost.

Voters defeated a similar proposal in 2014.

You can track local election results online here.

