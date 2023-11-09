Connecticut has first flu and RSV deaths of the season

One Connecticut resident who had the flu has died and one resident who had RSV has died, according to the state Department of Public Health. These are the first deaths of state residents due to influenza and respiratory syncytial virus this season.

The person who died with influenza was a resident of Middlesex County who was between 80 and 89 years old and the person who died with RSV was a New Haven County resident who was between 80 and 89 years old, according to the Department of Public Health.

In October, 67 COVID-19-associated deaths have also been reported in Connecticut residents, according to the Department of Public Health.

“This is a tragic reminder that the 2023-24 respiratory viral disease season is already an active one. As we approach the holidays, I strongly encourage all Connecticut residents to make sure they are up to date on their seasonal vaccines, particularly older individuals and those with multiple medical conditions,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said in a statement.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“Even if you have had COVID before and have been previously vaccinated, our immunity dwindles over time. Getting vaccinated this fall will help you protect yourself and other members of your family as we enter the holiday season. In addition, preventing illnesses, even if they might have been mild infections, will help keep our children in school and adults at work. A healthier society at large will help all of us live our best lives,” Juthani added.

Vaccine guidance

Everyone 6 months of age or older should receive an annual dose of influenza vaccine.

Everyone 6 months of age or older should receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Adults 60 years old and older and pregnant people are eligible to receive an RSV vaccine (Abrysvo). A monoclonal antibody, Nirsevimab (Beyfortus), is recommended for all infants younger than 8 months of age who are born during—or who are entering—RSV season.

Residents can receive vaccines from their health care provider, a retail pharmacy, or by visiting vaccines.gov to find a vaccination location near you.

The Department of Public Health and the Connecticut Immunization Coalition are partnering with local health departments throughout the state on vaccine clinics for children and adults. Get the schedule at https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/aWVXd/5/.

Prevent the spread of virus

Prevent the spread of respiratory viruses like the flu, COVID-19, and RSV through proper respiratory virus etiquette, including handwashing, remaining home when sick, disinfecting surfaces, and masking if you have any respiratory symptoms.